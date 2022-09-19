White recorded 11 tackles (seven solo), including one sack, and one pass defensed, in the Buccaneers' 20-10 win over the Saints on Sunday.

White paced the Buccaneers in tackles for the second time in as many games to open the season, boosting his Week 1 total by three stops overall. The 24-year-old's takedown of Jameis Winston also pushed his sack total to three over two games, putting him just a half-sack behind his 2021 total over 17 contests. White would probably be the first to concede the Saints were able to have some success running in his direction with Mark Ingram in the earlier portions of Sunday's contest, but given his prior body of work, that's largely an outlier. White could be in for another busy afternoon again in Week 3 with the Packers' elite Aaron Jones-A.J. Dillon duo coming to town.