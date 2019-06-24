Buccaneers' Devin White: As good as advertised thus far
White, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft, has lived up to the level of expectations inherent in his draft position this offseason, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
The highly versatile linebacker has developed a grasp of new coordinator Todd Bowles' 3-4 scheme quickly, with Vitali reporting that White doesn't look the part of a rookie. The LSU product regularly relayed calls to the defense during OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Moreover, White has remained engaged when on the sidelines, often calling out advice to his on-field teammates based on how the offense lines up ahead of a play. The Buccaneers made it clear following the draft that White's ability to tackle, cover and blitz equally well was the deciding factor in his selection, and up to this point it appears they are getting exactly what they paid for.
