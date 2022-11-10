White posted four tackles (two solo), including one for loss, during the Buccaneers' 16-13 win over the Rams in Week 9.

White's tackle total was his lowest of the season and came on the heels of his third double-digit tally of the campaign in Week 8 against the Ravens. The star linebacker has had a couple of underwhelming performances overall this season, but his season line of 67 tackles (40 solo), three sacks, four defensed passes and one forced fumble across nine games keeps his IDP value robust.