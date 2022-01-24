White totaled eight tackles (four solo), including one for loss, and a defensed pass, during the Buccaneers' 30-27 divisional-round loss to the Rams on Sunday.

The Buccaneers' hopes for a second consecutive Super Bowl title were crushed Sunday, but White at least will head into the offseason with a little momentum after a mysterious statistical slump over the previous four games. The standout linebacker recorded no more than five stops in any of those contests, yet his total Sunday was good for third highest on the team for the afternoon. Despite the late-season funk, White is indisputably an indispensable component of the team's defense, although if coordinator Todd Bowles were to leave for a head coaching position elsewhere, the third-year pro's role could be subject to some change.