Tampa Bay will exercise White's fifth-year option for 2023 on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The Buccaneers' decision to pick up White's fifth-year option comes just one day before the 2022 NFL Draft, and gives the team additional defensive stability to maneuver with rookie selections. Though White's stat totals took a step back in 2021 compared to 2020 (128 vs. 140 tackles, 3.5 vs 9.0 sacks), the 2019 third-round pick is certainly an integral pillar of Tampa Bay's defensive scheme.