White made nine tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's win over the Panthers.

White more than doubled his tackle total of eight in the game, and suited up for all but one defensive snap in the game. After missing the last three contests, the 21-year-old looks healthy and primed for a break through for the rest of the season. He and the Buccaneers will enter their bye week for Week 7.

