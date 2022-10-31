White recorded 10 tackles (six solo) in Thursday's 27-22 loss to the Ravens.
White registered double-digit tackles for the third time this season while playing 100 percent of the defensive snaps for the eighth consecutive contest to open the year. The linebacker is now up to 63 tackles, including three sacks, while deflecting four passes and forcing a fumble this season.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Five tackles in Week 7 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Eight stops in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Quiet day in win•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Amasses 11 tackles Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Tackle drop-off in Week 3•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Another standout effort Week 2•