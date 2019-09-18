Coach Bruce Arians said White (knee) is day-to-day leading up to Sunday's game versus the Giants, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Take this with a grain of salt, as Arians said Tuesday that he didn't expect White to be active for Sunday's contest. His words now seem more optimistic, but White still didn't practice Wednesday as an MCL sprain continues to hold him back. At this time, it still appears unlikely White plays Week 3 unless he can practice in some capacity first.