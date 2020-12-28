White posted 10 tackles (all solo), including one sack and an additional tackle for loss, in the Buccaneers' 47-7 win over the Lions on Saturday. He was credited with three quarterback hits overall.

Just more of the same for the prolific second-year linebacker, who's been an elite IDP asset throughout the 2020 campaign. White is up to 140 tackles and nine sacks on the season following Saturday's standout effort, numbers that he's complemented with four defensed passes, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. White's numbers arguably put in him in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year, and he'll look to cap off his memorable season in Week 17 against a Falcons team he terrorized for 12 tackles and three sacks in a Week 15 win.