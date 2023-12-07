White (foot) did not participate in Wednesday's practice session.
White was able to play through his foot injury in Week 12 against the Colts, but sat out for Week 13 against the Panthers after logging two consecutive DNP's on Thursday and Friday. His practice participation leading up to Sunday's game will provide a clearer picture as to his availability for the NFC South clash.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Won't suit up vs. Panthers•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Logs another DNP•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Still recovering from injury•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Seven stops in Week 12 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Playing Week 12•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Officially questionable for Sunday•