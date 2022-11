White recorded nine tackles (eight solo), two sacks and one forced fumble during Sunday's 21-16 win over Seattle.

White bounced back from a season-low four tackles in his last outing to notch a team-high nine stops against the Seahawks. The fourth-year linebacker also recorded his first sack since Week 2 and registered his second multi-sack game of the campaign (Week 1). Across 10 appearances, White's totaled 76 tackles, five sacks, four pass defenses and two forced fumbles.