White totaled 15 tackles (nine solo) and recovered a fumble in the Buccaneers' 31-26 win over the Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

White unsurprisingly found himself at the top of the team's leaderboard in tackles once again, and his recovery and return of an Aaron Jones early in the third quarter set up an eight-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Cameron Brate on the very next play. The 2019 first-round pick missed the wild-card win over Washington due to COVID-19 protocols, but White more than made up for it with a whopping 26 stops, an interception and Sunday's fumble recovery over the last two postseason games. White's diverse skill set will undoubtedly be a priceless asset for the Buccaneers defense once again as it tries to slow down Patrick Mahomes and his weapons during Super Bowl LV on Sunday, Feb. 7.