White registered eight tackles (three solo) and one pass defense during Sunday's 20-18 loss to the Steelers.
White, who's recorded at least five tackles in each of the first six games of the season, finished second on the team in tackles behind Lavonte David (13) during Sunday's loss. Across six appearances, White has totaled 48 stops, four pass defenses, three sacks and one forced fumble.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Quiet day in win•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Amasses 11 tackles Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Tackle drop-off in Week 3•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Another standout effort Week 2•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Stellar night to open season•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Stands out in joint practice•