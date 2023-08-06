White, who was embroiled in a contract dispute with the Buccaneers during the offseason, has embraced and stood out in his role of defensive play-caller since the start of training camp, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

To his credit, White didn't allow his dissatisfaction with his contract impact his outlook for training camp, with the standout linebacker seemingly flipping a switch and reverting to his usual standout play. Head coach Todd Bowles has labeled White's overall body of work as "outstanding" and praised the 2019 first-round pick's ownership and command of the defensive unit. As impressive as White's first four seasons have been -- he's already accumulated 483 tackles, including 20.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries across 62 games -- Bowles indicates he feels this coming season could be the LSU product's best yet. "It's a continual growth thing," said the coach. "It's got to be constant thinking and constant changing and he's been doing a great job at it."