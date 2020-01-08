White, who has five tackles (four solo) and fumble recovery touchdown in a Week 17 overtime loss to the Falcons, finished the 2019 campaign with 91 tackles (58 solo), 2.5 sacks, one interception, three defensed passes, three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and two total touchdowns across 13 games.

As his final numbers indicate, the 2019 first-round pick's versatility was as good as advertised during his rookie campaign. At the time they invested the fifth overall pick on him last April, Buccaneers' brass had lauded White for his ability to handle every aspect of a linebacker's responsibilities -- stopping the run, occasionally blitzing the quarterback and covering backs and tight ends -- with equal aplomb. White validated that assessment with impact plays throughout the season, and he was an integral part of Tampa allowing an NFL-low 73.8 rushing yards per game. White will head into 2020 fantasy drafts as a top-shelf IDP option who should be even more productive during his second season in coordinator Todd Bowles' 3-4 scheme.