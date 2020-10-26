White racked up 11 tackles (nine solo), including three sacks and an additional tackle for loss, while adding a forced fumble in the Buccaneers' 45-20 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

The second-year linebacker terrorized the Raiders offense and Derek Carr in particular all afternoon long, posting a single-game career high in sacks while recording double-digit stops for the second straight week. White also forced his first fumble of the season for good measure, as he continued to bounce back from an atypical two-game slump in Weeks 4 and 5 where he managed just seven combined stops. White will look to continue his current surge against the very porous Giants offensive line and the mistake-prone Daniel Jones in a Week 8 Monday night matchup.