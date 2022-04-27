Tampa Bay informed White on Wednesday that his fifth-year team option for 2023 will be exercised, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Buccaneers' decision to pick up White's $11.706 million option comes just one day before the 2022 NFL Draft and gives the team an additional year to negotiate with him on a longer-term extension. Though White's production took a step back in 2021 (128 tackles, 3.5 sacks) compared to 2020 (140 tackles, 9.0 sacks), White is certainly viewed as a major pillar of Tampa Bay's defensive scheme.