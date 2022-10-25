White recorded five tackles (one solo) and was credited with a quarterback hit during the Buccaneers' 21-3 loss to the Panthers in Week 7.

White had a very quiet game by his standards, especially on the solo-tackle front. The talented linebacker is also an integral part of a defense that has become surprisingly vulnerable to the run, a foreboding weakness with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' ground attack paying a visit for a Thursday night Week 8 battle.