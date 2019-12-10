Play

White had five tackles (three solo) and a forced fumble during Sunday's 38-35 win over the Colts.

White forced the fumble early in the fourth quarter, and teammate Mike Edwards recovered to end the Colts' potential scoring dive. The rookie first-round pick has 74 tackles (47 solo), 2.5 tackles, one interception and three forced fumbles in 10 games.

