Buccaneers' Devin White: Full go Wednesday
White (illness) will play Thursday versus the Panthers, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
White was dealing with a sickness before Week 1's game, but he ended up playing and was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. The rookie first-round pick played all 68 snaps in his NFL debut, and he's expected to log the same workload against the Panthers and RB Christian McCaffrey.
