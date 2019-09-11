White (illness) will play Thursday versus the Panthers, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

White was dealing with a sickness before Week 1's game, but he ended up playing and was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. The rookie first-round pick played all 68 snaps in his NFL debut, and he's expected to log the same workload against the Panthers and RB Christian McCaffrey.

