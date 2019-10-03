Buccaneers' Devin White: Full practice Thursday
White (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
White appears fully recovered from the Grade 1 MCL sprain that caused him to miss the past two games. Barring any setbacks, the rookie first-round pick is on track to retake the field Sunday versus the Saints.
