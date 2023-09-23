White (groin) has been listed as questionable for Monday's matchup against the Eagles, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

White was a limited participant in practice both Friday and Saturday. He's played a pivotal role in the team's 2-0 start to the season and has registered 14 tackles (seven solo) and a pass deflection while playing in almost every single defensive snap. If White is unable to suit up for Monday's contest, expect K.J. Britt to step up in his place at inside linebacker.