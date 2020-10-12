White tallied three tackles (one solo) and was credited with half a sack in the Buccaneers' 20-19 loss to the Bears on Thursday night.

White's tackle numbers were atypically down for the second consecutive game, with his only saving grace from a fantasy perspective the half-sack of Nick Foles he was credited with. The second-year linebacker will look to get back to the prolific level of IDP production that saw him rack up 26 stops over his first two games when he sees the high-octane Packers offense in Week 6.