The Buccaneers selected White in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, fifth overall.

The top inside linebacker prospect, White is a perfect replacement in the middle of Tampa Bay's linebacking corps following Kwon Alexander's departure. White is the perfect modern-day linebacker; he has the speed, instincts, and athleticism to cover running backs and tight ends but he's also a tackling machine, having recorded back-to-back 100-tackle seasons in 2017 and 2018 at LSU. He will start next to Lavonte David in a revamped Buccaneer defense.

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

Draft Tracker Watch Live Analysis
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos

    Pre-NFL draft PPR mock

    Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...

  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

    FOLLOW EVERY PICK LIVE
    NFL DRAFT TRACKER
    VIEW
    NFL DRAFT SPECIAL
    WATCH ON CBS SPORTS HQ