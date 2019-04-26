Buccaneers' Devin White: Heading to Tampa Bay
The Buccaneers selected White in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, fifth overall.
The top inside linebacker prospect, White is a perfect replacement in the middle of Tampa Bay's linebacking corps following Kwon Alexander's departure. White is the perfect modern-day linebacker; he has the speed, instincts, and athleticism to cover running backs and tight ends but he's also a tackling machine, having recorded back-to-back 100-tackle seasons in 2017 and 2018 at LSU. He will start next to Lavonte David in a revamped Buccaneer defense.
