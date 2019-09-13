White appears to have a minor knee sprain and isn't expected to miss significant time, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

White is undergoing testing Friday to determine the specifics of the injury, but early indications appear to be relatively positive. According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the team is looking at an initial timeline of 2-to-4 weeks.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week