Buccaneers' Devin White: Likely ready for game action
White (illness) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
White was a late addition to the injury report Saturday, but is trending towards playing. While the LSU product likely ready to make his NFL debut Sunday, Kevin Minter could see increased reps if White is at all limited.
