Watch Now:

White (foot) did not participate in Thursday's practice.

White could be trending in the wrong direction to play in Week 13, as he went from limited participation at Wednesday's practice to a DNP on Thursday. The All-Pro linebacker has been missing practices over the last two weeks with this foot issue, but it has yet to stop him from suiting up on Sundays. After logging this DNP, White will almost certainly carry an injury designation into the weekend.

More News