White (foot) will practice Friday and could be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Colts, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

White played through his foot injury during Tampa Bay's loss to San Francisco in Week 11, logging 60 defensive snaps, but it looks like his availability versus Indianapolis isn't guaranteed. Assuming White is officially tagged as 'questionable' after Friday's practice, he should be considered a game-time decision for Week 12.