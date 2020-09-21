White registered 15 tackles (11 solo), including one for loss, and also recorded a defensed pass and a quarterback hit in the Buccaneers' 31-17 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

The second-year linebacker found a way to one-up his sensational Week 1 effort against the Saints, one that saw him record 11 stops. White's tally Sunday paced the Buccaneers, and his performance over the first two weeks of the season seems to imply he's reacting and not doing as much thinking in his second year in coordinator Todd Bowles' defensive scheme.