White (reserve/COVID-19) recorded 11 tackles (10 solo), including one for loss, a fumble recovery and an interception in the Buccaneers' 30-20 divisional-round win over the Saints on Sunday.

The Pro Bowl linebacker offered a tangible reminder of the impact he's capable of making with an absolutely dominating performance, one that included a clutch interception on a pass intended for Alvin Kamara with 7:18 remaining that led to the Buccaneers' final touchdown. White now has three straight double-digit tackling efforts dating back to Week 15 of the regular season -- the linebacker missed both Week 17 and the wild-card win over Washington -- and he'll undoubtedly play an integral role again in Sunday's NFC Championship Game versus the Packers.