White (foot) did not practice Wednesday.
White has yet to miss a game this season, and this is a new issue for him. He has a couple more days of practice to get out there ahead of Sunday's game against San Francisco. On the season, White has recorded 60 tackles (33 solo), three pass breakups, two sacks and one interception on 99 percent of the defensive snaps.
