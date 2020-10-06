White posted four tackles (one solo) in the Buccaneers' 38-31 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

The second-year pro turned in a disappointing performance for fantasy managers rostering him in IDP formats, as his tackle total dropped for the second consecutive week and represented a season-low figure. Despite the disappointing day, White still has an abundance of upside in coordinator Todd Bowles' scheme, as he demonstrated when he racked up 26 stops over the first two games of the season. He could be in for a more productive performance in Thursday night's Week 5 matchup against the Bears, considering Chicago's offense may rely heavily on RB David Montgomery and the shorter-area passing game, the latter evidenced by Nick Foles' pedestrian average of 6.2 yards over his 71 attempts thus far.