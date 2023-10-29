White registered nine tackles (five solo) in Thursday's 24-18 loss to the Bills.

White is now up to 47 tackles in seven games and is on pace for 100-plus tackles for the fourth straight season. Noticeably, he has yet to record a sack this season after registering 20.5 sacks in his first four years in the league. White will look to change that in Week 9 when the Bucs hit the road to face the Texans.