White (foot) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts.
The All-Pro linebacker was able to log a limited practice session Friday after recording DNPs both Wednesday and Thursday, and he's thought to be a game-time decision Sunday. If White were to miss Week 12, K.J. Britt would likely start in the Buccaneers' linebacker corps.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Looking like game-time decision•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Ready to go Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Practices Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Misses practice Wednesday•