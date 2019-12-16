White recorded three solo tackles and one fumble recovery during Sunday's 38-17 win over the Lions.

White was initially listed as questionable for the Week 15 contest due to an illness, but he managed to play all 64 possible snaps on defense. The rookie linebacker was held to his lowest tackle total since Week 2 against the Panthers, when he played just six defensive snaps, but he salvaged his day for IDP purposes by recovering a fumble knocked out by Lavonte David in the fourth quarter.