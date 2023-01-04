White recorded seven tackles (four solo) and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 30-24 win against Carolina.
White tied with outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka for the Buccaneers' second-most tackles behind longtime veteran Lavonte David. The fourth-year linebacker also logged his second fumble recovery in as many weeks, emerging from a scrum of bodies for an aborted snap by Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold. White leads Tampa Bay with just two more tackles than White (120) over 16 games this season, and the two should continue to serve as the team's primary tacklers Week 18 against Atlanta.
