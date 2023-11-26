White (foot) is active ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
White has been dealing with this foot issue over the last couple of weeks, and he'll be able to play through it once again in Week 12. The veteran linebacker has appeared in all 10 of Tampa Bay's games thus far, recording 62 total tackles, including three tackles for loss and two sacks.
