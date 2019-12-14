White (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

White was added to the injury report Saturday, so he'll need a quick turnaround to be ready for Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. The rookie first-rounder has been an every-down player when healthy, racking up 75 tackles, 2.5 sacks and three forced fumbles over 10 games. If he's unable to play, either Kevin Minter or Noah Dawkins will draw the start.