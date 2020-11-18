White furnished six tackles (four solo), including one for loss and one quarterback hit, in the Buccaneers' 46-23 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

The second-year linebacker co-led the team in stops alongside position mate Lavonte David. White has at least Sunday's tackle tally in five consecutive contests, and the aggressive pass-rushing role he's afforded in coordinator Todd Bowles' scheme has already led to five sacks. White will look to keep up his stellar numbers in a matchup against a run-heavy Rams offense Week 11.