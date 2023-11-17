White (foot) was a limited participant in practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's session.
White is trending in the right direction as the Buccaneers prepare to face the 49ers on Sunday. The starting linebacker has 59 tackles, three passes defensed and an interception in nine games this season.
