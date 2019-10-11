Coach Bruce Arians said Friday that White will start versus the Panthers on Sunday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

White was active Week 5 against the Saints, but he ultimately didn't take the field as a precautionary measure in his recovery. The rookie first-round pick now appears to have put his lingering knee sprain behind him, and he's on track to play a starting workload against Carolina.

