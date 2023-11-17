White (foot) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
White seems to be trending in the right direction to play this Sunday, as he's gone from recording a DNP at Wednesday's practice to a full session Friday. If the All-Pro linebacker is unable to suit up for the Buccaneers' Week 11 contest, K.J. Britt would likely see an increased workload.
