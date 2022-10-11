White recoded five tackles (three solo), including one for loss, and two quarterback hits during Sunday's 21-15 win over the Falcons.

Compared to his usual production, it was a relatively quiet game for the star linebacker, but he's still a top-tier option after totaling 40 tackles, three sacks, three pass defenses and one forced fumble through five games. He'll look to get back on tack against the Steelers in Week 6.