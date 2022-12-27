White recorded nine tackles (five solo), was credited with three quarterback hits and recovered a fumble in the Buccaneers' 19-16 overtime win against the Cardinals on Sunday night.

White checked in second in tackles on the night behind fellow linebacker Lavonte David and was a consistent presence around Cardinals spot starter Trace McSorley. White fell just short of his fifth double-digit tackle tally of the campaign with the productive performance, but his season line of 115 stops, 5.5 sacks, five defensed passes, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery afford him elite IDP status heading into the final two games of the season.