White recorded nine tackles (seven solo) in the Buccaneers' 26-14 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

The second-year linebacker found himself in a customary spot, namely, near the top of the tackle leaderboard. White checked in second only to Antoine Winfield's 12 stops, but his stellar production certainly was a boon for fantasy managers deploying him in their postseason lineups. White now at least nine tackles in three straight games, and he's reached or exceeded that mark in six of the last eight contests overall. White will look to continue his favorable run in a Week 15 divisional battle against the Falcons.