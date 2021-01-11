White was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday and will be available for Sunday's NFC divisional round game versus the Saints, Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Buccaneers survived a scare from Washington in the wild-card round, and they'll be better fit against the Saints with White back in the fold. The second-year linebacker racked up a whopping 140 tackles, nine sacks and four pass breakups over 15 regular-season games, and he'll be tasked with slowing down Saints running back Alvin Kamara and pressuring quarterback Drew Brees. These two teams played twice during the regular season, and White produced a combined 25 tackles between the two outings.