White (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

White had been trending in the right direction over the last two days of Week 11 prep, closing out the week with a full Friday practice to portend Sunday's active status. The talented linebacker will thus be available to help in the Buccaneers' quest to slow down a dangerous 49ers offense that seemed to rediscover its footing in a lopsided Week 10 win over the Jaguars.