Play

White (knee) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game versus the Saints.

White will return from a two-game absence and immediately start at inside linebacker. In his only healthy game of the year, White played all 68 defensive snaps and registered six tackles (four solo). Sunday's task will be difficult, though, as Alvin Kamara has been a tough man to take down this year.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories