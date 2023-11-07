White had nine tackles (five solo), including one sack, in Sunday's 39-37 loss to the Texans.

After not registering a sack over the first seven games of the season, White finally got to the quarterback in Week 9 when he took down C.J. Stroud towards the end of the second quarter. He's now up to 56 tackles (31 solo) on the year --third best on the team behind Lavonte David (78) and Ryan Neal (58) -- and is slightly behind pace of his 2022 season total of 124 tackles in 17 games.