White played every defensive snap and assisted on two tackles in Tampa Bay's 27-17 victory over Chicago on Sunday.

While the linebacker did not fill the stat sheet, he did help a defense that limited the Bears to just 236 total yards and 67 rushing yards. The 2021 Pro Bowler and 2020 Second-Team All-Pro made 12 tackles in the Buccaneers' 20-17 win over the Vikings in Week 1.